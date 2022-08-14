Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,684 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $46,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,681,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after buying an additional 509,546 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,699,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,791,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,606,000 after buying an additional 361,369 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $189.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day moving average is $164.87. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,883 shares of company stock worth $6,737,651 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

