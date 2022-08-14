Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 573.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,793,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

