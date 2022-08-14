Scotia Capital Inc. Has $625,000 Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,308.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.