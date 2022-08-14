Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $629,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

HPQ stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

