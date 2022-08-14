Scotia Capital Inc. Has $635,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Under Armour
In related news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Under Armour Price Performance
NYSE:UAA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Under Armour (UAA)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.