Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lennar by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34,142 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Lennar by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Lennar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

