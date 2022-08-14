Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $169.60 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

