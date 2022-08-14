Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 272 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $242.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.50 and its 200-day moving average is $257.25. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $164.41 and a 1-year high of $317.00.

