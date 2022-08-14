Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,382,173 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.33 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

