Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of PLBY Group worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 15,714.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $254.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.74. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 23.74%. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

