Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,658 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after buying an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 353,281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 199,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.