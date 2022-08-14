Scotia Capital Inc. Has $730,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

