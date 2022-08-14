Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,291 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,595,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $41.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.