Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TIXT opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

