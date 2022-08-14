Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $143.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.