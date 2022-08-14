Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 1,184 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 127.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

PENN opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.23. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

