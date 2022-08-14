Scotia Capital Inc. Has $693,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.