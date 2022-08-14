Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 8,385 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of IES worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IESC. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in IES in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in IES by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IES by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IES stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $693.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.30.

In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 58.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IESC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

