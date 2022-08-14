Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 220 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $280.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.94 and its 200-day moving average is $275.53.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.