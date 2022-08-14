Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 18,582 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.08% of Perion Network worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $971.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

