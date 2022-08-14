Scotia Capital Inc. Has $920,000 Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in BRP by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in BRP by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in BRP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO opened at $78.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.41. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.15.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

