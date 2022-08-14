SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,048,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $477.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

