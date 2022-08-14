Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $135.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

