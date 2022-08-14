Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,196 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. City State Bank bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.41 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

