Brown Advisory Inc. Has $392,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $182.64 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.22.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.