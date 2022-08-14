Scotia Capital Inc. Has $849,000 Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RH by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in RH by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after purchasing an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $307.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.71. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $740.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RH. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.13.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

