Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 195.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 136,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 90,503 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,383,000. HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 99,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

