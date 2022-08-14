Scotia Capital Inc. Has $972,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRO opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.44. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

