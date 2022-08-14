Scotia Capital Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $75.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.62.

