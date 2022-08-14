iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,386 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

IVW stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

