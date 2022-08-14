Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.6 %

ADP stock opened at $256.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $257.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.