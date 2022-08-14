Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,810 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,399,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,538,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 567,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,595,000 after buying an additional 194,087 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS QUAL opened at $125.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.