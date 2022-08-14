Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $789,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $71.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.