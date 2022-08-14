Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,600 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $28,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $4,985,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

