Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $186.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $275.77.

JLL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

