Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $28,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $71.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

