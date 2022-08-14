Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $29,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after buying an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 951,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.7 %

BLDR opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.