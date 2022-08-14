Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XPeng were worth $29,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in XPeng by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $36.70 to $51.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

