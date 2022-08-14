Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $30,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $312.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $315.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.04.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

