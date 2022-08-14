Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 158,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $30,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

