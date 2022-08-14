Swiss National Bank Purchases 26,300 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $30,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.96 and a 52-week high of $211.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

