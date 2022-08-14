The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $33,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,427,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after buying an additional 702,098 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 236.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 473,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 332,390 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,953,000 after buying an additional 289,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,715,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.