Swiss National Bank Has $32.60 Million Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $32,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,838,000 after purchasing an additional 689,568 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $156,922,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,061,000 after purchasing an additional 134,443 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of COUP opened at $75.60 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $270.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

