Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 705,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $31,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

