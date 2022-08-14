Swiss National Bank Has $32.28 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 861,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $32,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after buying an additional 85,294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

