Swiss National Bank Buys 42,900 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $33,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after buying an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ovintiv to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

NYSE OVV opened at $50.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.