Swiss National Bank Acquires 602,500 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,567,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $32,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $59,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 2.3 %

KGC stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

