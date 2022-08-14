Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $32,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 14,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 1.1 %

GWRE opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.94. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $90,441.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,770.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.