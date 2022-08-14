Swiss National Bank Acquires 164,300 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $32,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

