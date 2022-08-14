Swiss National Bank Has $34.46 Million Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $34,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

